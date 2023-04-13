Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.07

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.