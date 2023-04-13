Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $450.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

