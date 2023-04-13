Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.
Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
TRGP opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.