Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

TRGP opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

