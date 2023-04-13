TD Securities Raises Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$4.00

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Prime Mining Stock Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.07.
Prime Mining Company Profile
