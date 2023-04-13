TD Securities Raises Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$4.00

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Prime Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

