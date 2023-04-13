Team (NYSE:TISI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Team stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Team has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.80.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
