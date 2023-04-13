TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

FTI stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $226,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

