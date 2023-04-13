Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $69.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.47.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $91.83.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $65,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after buying an additional 1,063,338 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after buying an additional 796,463 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

