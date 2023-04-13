The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $345.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

