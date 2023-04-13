The Goldman Sachs Group Increases CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $28.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CAE opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

