The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.58 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
