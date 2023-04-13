The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.58 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.