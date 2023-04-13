The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price to $8.50

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

GHL has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $135.31 million, a P/E ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

