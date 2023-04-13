The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

NYSE HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.37. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

