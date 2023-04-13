The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 167,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

