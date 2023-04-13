The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on May 15th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG stock opened at $151.07 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $356.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

