The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.84 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

