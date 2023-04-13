The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Walt Disney by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

