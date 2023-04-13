The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

