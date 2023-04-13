The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

