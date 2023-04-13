TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of TISCO Financial Group Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance
TSCFY stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. TISCO Financial Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.
About TISCO Financial Group Public
TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, and Asset Management Business segments. The company accepts deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as cards and bill payment services.
