Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TPZ opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

