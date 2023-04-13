Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $177.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

