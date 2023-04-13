Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.8% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

