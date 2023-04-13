Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $182.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.