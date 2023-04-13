Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.
Visa stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
