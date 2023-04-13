Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.95

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 249040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $4,889,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

