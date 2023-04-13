Truist Financial Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CTRA opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile



Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

