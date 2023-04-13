Truist Financial Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $51.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.61% from the company’s previous close.
SilverBow Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
SBOW opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
