Truist Financial Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $51.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.61% from the company’s previous close.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

SBOW opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

About SilverBow Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

