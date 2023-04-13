U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

