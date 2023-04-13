UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

