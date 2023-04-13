Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $523.13 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

