Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.