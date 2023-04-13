Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

