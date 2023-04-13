Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.2 %

UHS opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 400.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

