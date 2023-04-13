Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.