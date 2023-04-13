UroGen Pharma Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

