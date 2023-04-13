Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

