Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.