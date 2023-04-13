Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

