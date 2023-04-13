Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 22,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

