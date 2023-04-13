Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on VET. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VET opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.