Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,010,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,486,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $3,634,172. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

FSLY stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.