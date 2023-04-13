Versor Investments LP Sells 16,471 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJG opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.