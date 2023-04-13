Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.
Insider Transactions at Visa
Visa Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
Read More
