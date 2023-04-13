Visteon (NYSE:VC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Visteon Trading Up 0.7 %
VC stock opened at $147.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66.
