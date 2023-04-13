Visteon (NYSE:VC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Visteon Trading Up 0.7 %

VC stock opened at $147.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

