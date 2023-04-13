Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $53.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
NYSE:VTLE opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.34.
In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
