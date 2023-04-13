VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VTEX by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 152,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VTEX by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in VTEX by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VTEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $704.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.00. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

