Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
