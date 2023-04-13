Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.