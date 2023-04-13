WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

