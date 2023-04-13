Wedbush Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.66.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

